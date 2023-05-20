Phillip Schofield to step down from This Morning with ‘immediate effect’

Dancing On Ice 2023

Phillip Schofield will step down from This Morning with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the ITV programme, the broadcaster has announced.

The 61-year-old TV presenter will not return to co-host the morning talk show with Holly Willoughby, with Thursday’s show being his last.

ITV has said Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”.

His departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday after being convicted of child sex offences.

Schofield said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

Holly Willoughby will continue to present the morning programme (Yui Mok/PA)

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

The presenter also shared the news in a post to his Instagram story.

Schofield and Willoughby have presented the show together since 2009 and also co-host ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

They have been open about their close friendship over the years, which has included sharing pictures on social media of them while on joint holidays with their families.