First-look images of new ITVX series sees Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon

Actor Iain De Caestecker

Actor Iain De Caestecker can be seen embodying Arthur Pendragon in first-look images for a new series which retells the Arthurian legend.

Upcoming ITVX series The Winter King is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles and will premiere on the streaming platform later this year.

Set in the fifth century in a land filled with warring factions and tribes, the series follows outcast Pendragon as he becomes warrior leader King Arthur.

(Simon Ridgway/ITVX)

Scottish actor De Caestecker, known for his role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., stars as Pendragon while Nathaniel Martello-White will play legendary Arthurian figure Merlin.

Newly-released images show De Caestecker as Arthur looking weary and beaten alongside Martello-White’s Merlin, dressed in a light-coloured tunic.

Another picture sees Arthur don a cloak with a fur-lined hood as he meets his future wife Guinevere, played by Jordan Alexandra.

Eddie Marsan, who featured in the 2008 comedy Happy-Go-Lucky, has been cast as High King Uther and is pictured donning blue robes and long hair.

Arthur and Uther (Simon Ridgway/ITVX)

Other cast members include Daniel Ings as Owain, Ellie James as Nimue, Stuart Campbell as Derfel, Valene Kane as Morgan and Simon Merrells as Gundleus.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television-owned Bad Wolf, which has produced three seasons of His Dark Materials, the series was shot in locations across Wales and the West Country.