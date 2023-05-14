Siobhan McSweeney praises Derry ‘despite leaders’ ignorance’ at Bafta TV awards

Siobhan McSweeney

Siobhan McSweeney has won the first Bafta TV award for best female performance in a comedy programme.

The 43-year-old actress won the award for her role as Sister Michael, the eye-rolling principal of the show’s Our Lady Immaculate College, in Channel 4 programme Derry Girls.

In the humorous speech, which she said in double speed given the short time given, she said: “To the people in Derry, thank you taking me into your hearts and your living rooms.

“I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.

“In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, ‘it’s time they started to wise up’.”

The comedy about a group of teenagers growing up in Londonderry in the 1990s was a sleeper hit that built a large and committed following across its three series.

Set during the Troubles, the show was praised for offering a new perspective on the period of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires through the eyes of a group of young girls.

At the beginning of the speech, McSweeney joked: “As my mother laid dying in Cork, one of the very last things she said to me was, would I not consider retraining as a teacher.

“If she could see me now getting a Bafta for playing a teacher. Joke’s on you.”

She also thanked the people of Cork “who supported me despite the fact I’m not Cillian Murphy”, adding “it must be very difficult for you”.

Derry Girls actors Dylan Llewellyn, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Siobhan McSweeney appearing in The Great Festive Bake Off (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

McSweeney also thanked Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee “for not listening to me when I said I could play all the girls’ parts” and praised Channel 4, adding “you have my devotion.”

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan took to the stage to kick off hosting the ceremony, which honours the best of British television, with a host of jokes at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

The ceremony began with Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar describing public service broadcasting as a “fundamental” part of TV culture in a speech.

He said: “This year’s nominations (are) a true testament to the enduring power of television to bring people together at times of national celebrations and of national mourning.

“Television holds a very special place in British culture and public service broadcasting is a fundamental part of that.

“The industry has shown there is a place for public service broadcasters, paid TV and streamers to co-exist, creating exceptional content. That, in itself, is something to celebrate.”

Bafta Chair Krishnendu Majumdar (Belinday Jiao/PA)

Mr Majumdar also praised Bafta Fellowship recipient Meera Syal as a “national treasure”, adding: “She has paved the way and I, for one, simply wouldn’t be standing here without you.”

DJ Jax Jones and singer Calum Scott also took to the stage performing their song, Whistle.

Jones said: “Big up Kate Winslet” ahead of performing the track which also saw dancers dressed as fish on stage.