Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner announce they are expecting their first baby

Showbiz

The couple announced the news on their social media accounts.

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner (Suzan Moore/PA)
Jack Whitehall has announced he and his girlfriend, Roxy Horner, are expecting their first child together.

The comedian and Bad Education star posted on Twitter a photo of him and Horner, 31, with them both announcing the news on their social media on Sunday.

Whitehall, 34, jokingly captioned the post: “Should probably finally learn to drive now. #Adulting #DadLevel.”

Model Horner wrote on her Instagram: “The best news to share…”

The couple have been together for more than two years, with Whitehall commenting on their relationship in 2021 when Horner found out she had type 1 diabetes after collapsing at the Brit Awards.

