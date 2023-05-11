Ex-cricketer Phil Tufnell: I found out if I was playing for England by Teletext

Phil Tufnell

Former England captain Phil Tufnell said he used Teletext on the TV to find out if he playing for the national cricket team.

The 57-year-old spoke about his professional career while appearing on ITV spin-off series I’m A Celebrity… South Africa where he is among the final six contestants competing to become the ultimate legend of the reality TV show, alongside returning stars including former pop star Myleene Klass and radio DJ and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo.

Speaking about Teletext, which displayed information including rolling news as text on TV screens, Tufnell said: “England used to be so badly run when I played, I used to find out whether I was playing for England by Teletext, page 340.

“You used to turn on the bloody telly and see your name up there and no-one had phoned you. How bloody village is that?

“No-one told you that you were dropped, ridiculous. Perhaps being a bit harsh, but it wasn’t particularly professional. It is now, extremely.”

The former spin bowler added: “All monitored and bloody diets and everything.”

Klass said: “Bet it’s run like Nasa.”

Meanwhile in the Bush Telegraph, Banjo said: “From what I remember of Teletext, you needed to learn binary code, Morse code and every other sort of code just to be able to work it so I don’t know how he managed that.

“Phil checking Teletext is like me going to the village hall and going down the list outside and going: ‘There’s my name, I am required at the Diversity rehearsal.'”

Thursday’s episode will also feature a twist on fan favourite trial Celebrity Cyclone, South Africa edition.

The final four celebrities will be given a Bush-inspired superhero outfit before balls, mud and water are thrown at them on the South African Cyclone course.