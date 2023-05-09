Alesha Dixon harks back to Mis-Teeq years with Eurovision-inspired rap

Eurovision 2023

Alesha Dixon turned back the clock to her days in girl group Mis-Teeq as she performed a Eurovision-inspired rap.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge referenced Ukraine and numerous former winners including Finland’s Lordi and Italy’s Maneskin.

In a break between performances during the first live semi-final of the contest, the 44-year-old – who was hosting alongside actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina – gathered some of the performers, including Norway’s Alessandra, around her.

The #Eurovision history rap we never knew we needed pic.twitter.com/mE0pY7Rcze — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 9, 2023

Referencing last year’s Ukrainian winners Kalush Orchestra, she rhymed: “In 2022 Kalush took the gold, the first rap group to win, they broke the mould.”

The former pop star also made reference to the trademark pink bucket hat of the group’s frontman Oleh Psiuk.

“Raise your pink bucket hats in the air,” she rapped. “I have got a Eurovision story that I really want to share.

“Let me hit you with the facts, I want to talk you through some really iconic acts.”

She also singled out singer Valentina Monetta, who has represented San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest a total of four times – in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Dixon then smiled broadly as she led the audience in chants of “Eurovision” and “Liverpool”.

Dixon found fame as a member of girl group Mis-Teeq, best known for the hits Scandalous and Why?, but decided to quit and pursue a solo career in 2005.