Stars pay tribute to striking writers at pre-recorded 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Several winners at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards paid tribute to striking Hollywood writers, during an oddly muted pre-recorded ceremony.

This year’s live event, which honours fan favourites on the big and small screens, was cancelled at the last minute amid the major industry strike.

Show bosses said they were “pivoting away from a live show” as they “carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned”.

White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge said she stood “side by side” with those on strike as she accepted the comedic genius award, saying they were “fighting for the rights of artists everywhere”.

“You know, almost all great comedy starts with great writers,” she said.

“As a proud member of SAG (Screen Actors Guild), I stand here before you tonight, side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA (Writers Guild of America), that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.”

Joseph Quinn also paid tribute to striking writers as he accepted the award for breakthrough performance.

The votes are in! Joseph Quinn is the winner of Breakthrough Performance at the 2023 #MTVAwards ?? pic.twitter.com/cLFH7SnacW — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

The British actor was recognised for his role as Eddie Munson in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things.

“I don’t think that people would connect with a character like Eddie or others in the Stranger Things universe without compassionate, intelligent, quality writing,” he said.

“Being a writer is a hard job. It deserves respect.

“If we respect each other, we can cultivate a kinder, more inclusive, more collaborative environment for everyone… that’d be nice.”

US actress Drew Barrymore had been scheduled to host the show, but pulled out in solidarity with those on strike – although she said she would return to the event in 2024.

Writers Guild of America will picket the MTV Movie and TV Awards at 5pm PT on Sunday, May 7 at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles #WGASTRIKE — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 5, 2023

Despite stepping down from hosting duties, Barrymore appeared in several pre-recorded sketches that parodied movies including Cocaine Bear and Barbie.

The event’s red carpet and press attendance were both cancelled.