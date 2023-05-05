Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff ‘thrilled’ to join Doctor Who

Jonathan Groff (Chad Meyer/PA)

Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff will appear in the upcoming series of Doctor Who in a major role.

The BBC said the 38-year-old, a regular on Broadway in the US, would be “jumping aboard the Tardis” in a “mysterious and exciting” guest part.

The latest revamp of the long-running science-fiction series will see Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa take over as the Time Lord with Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson as his companion.

Groff came to prominence playing the role of Jesse in musical comedy drama Glee.

He also starred as Eric in Knock At The Cabin and played Holden Ford in period crime drama Mindhunter, about two FBI agents in the late 1970s who delve into the psychology of murder.

Groff said: “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role.”

He is the latest casting from It’s A Sin writer Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show, and is returning to succeed showrunner Chris Chibnall, who introduced Jodie Whittaker as the thirteenth Doctor.

Davies said: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast.”

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes featuring David Tennant as the fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary.

Gatwa’s first episode as the fifteenth Doctor will air over the festive period, with Gibson, 18, becoming the youngest companion in the show’s history.