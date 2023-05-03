Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift to lead BBC coverage of Chelsea Flower Show

Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show will return this month with Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift again leading the BBC’s presenting line-up.

The annual gardening social event will be broadcast on BBC One from Sunday May 21, kicking off with a Countdown To Chelsea at 6pm.

Raworth, Swift and Monty Don will be on air for eight days of broadcasts on BBC One and BBC Two, where they will review and analyse this year’s garden designs and highlight the floral innovation on display.

They will be joined by Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell, who will front the daytime coverage, offering viewers practical tips and advice on how to make the most of their gardens.

The event will be broadcast on BBC One from Sunday May 21 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The BBC said themes of this year’s show include inclusivity and promoting gardening for all, how to garden in an ever-changing climate, and uncovering the value of gardening for health and wellbeing.

Presenters will also share money-saving gardening ideas and seasonal solutions to common problems.

Also returning this year are Dame Mary Berry, JJ Chalmers and Chris Balvin, as well as a range of gardening experts including Adam Frost, Frances Tophill and Arit Anderson.

Gardeners’ World presenter Sue Kent is also joining the 2023 line-up.

On Wednesday May 24 Raworth and Swift will launch the RHS People’s Choice Award on BBC One, with the winner being announced on the programme on Friday 26 at 7.30pm.

Dame Mary Berry will return to assist coverage of the show (Yui Mok/PA)

Catherine Catton, BBC head of factual entertainment and events, said: “We are delighted to be back at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and can’t wait to see this year’s stunning garden designs and to find out more about the green ethos behind them.”

Commissioning editor for BBC daytime, Lindsay Bradbury, added: “A key theme of this year’s event will be making gardening cost-effective and accessible to all.

“I hope we can encourage more people to don their gardening gloves and get the best value out of their outdoor space.

“Our daytime coverage will provide helpful tips on how you can stay thrifty while flexing your green fingers.”