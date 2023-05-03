I’m A Celebrity camp splits into two ‘prides’ as tensions simmer

I'm A Celebrity... South Africa logo

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney will take it in turns to decide which celebrities are in each camp as the group is separated into two “prides” on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The new arrivals will face blended crocodile foot and blended kudo anus in the Flipping Disgusting drinking trial before arriving in camp for the first time during Wednesday’s episode.

Co-hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will later tell the celebrities they will “no longer work as one camp”, splitting into two prides and battling head-to-head to win food.

Tonight, two Prides go to war! And this version of Snakes and Ladders is savage… ?? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/LPBRHyltvo — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) May 3, 2023

Swash and Gaffney, who both starred in BBC One soap EastEnders, are chosen as leaders of each pride and will take it in turns to pick the campmates they want, with Swash choosing first after winning a coin toss.

In scenes set to air on Wednesday evening, the two teams will face off in a snakes and ladders themed trial, which has a picnic by the waterfall as a prize.

It comes as tensions simmer between campmates on the show, with some claiming others are not pulling their weight with assigned chores.

The episode will see former javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread wake up Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment in the night to tend to the fire, which is what his role as wood drop dictates.

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney are new arrivals on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (ITV/PA)

Fed up with having to remind people to do their chores, Whitbread and former Countdown star Carol Vorderman decide to take action.

Vorderman says: “I think we need to remind them what their responsibilities are. There are quite a lot of people not pulling their weight.”

Meanwhile, in scenes also airing on Wednesday, Swash decides to trick his opposing pride leader and steal Gaffney’s mattress, hiding it in his hammock for a comfier sleep.