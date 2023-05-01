US remake of Mock The Week greenlit by Amazon

Hugh Dennis and Dara O Briain

A US remake of popular topical comedy show Mock The Week has been greenlit by Amazon.

It will be executive-produced by former host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah, and the show’s original creator Dan Patterson.

The BBC comedy show, hosted by comedian Dara O Briain, ran for 17 years until it was decommissioned in 2022.

The half-hour panel programme featured two teams of comedians taking satirical swipes at current news, pop culture, and world events through a combination of stand-up comedy and improvised games.

The UK series featured regular appearances from comedians Hugh Dennis, Frankie Boyle, Russell Howard, Andy Parsons, Ed Gamble and Nish Kumar.

Amazon Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming service, announced a series pick-up for a US remake of the show on Monday, with production set to begin in 2024.

A host will be announced at a later date.

“Two things I’m most passionate about in life are paying my landlord and making people laugh,” said Noah, who stood down as host of The Daily Show in December last year.

“We could all use a little bit more laughter as we continue to navigate today’s crazy world.

“By bringing Mock The Week to America with the talented Dan Patterson, I’m looking forward to doing just that.”

“After 21 successful seasons on the BBC, we can’t wait to bring the format to the US and work with America’s deep pool of brilliant comedians,” Patterson added.

Throughout its time on the air, Mock The Week aired a total of 232 episodes, and featured 131 comedians.