Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a father

ShowbizPublished:

The 33-year-old has been in a relationship with fellow actor Erin Darke for more than a decade.

Graham Norton Show – London
Graham Norton Show – London

Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first child with long-term partner Erin Darke.

A representative of the Harry Potter star, 33, confirmed the news to the PA news agency.

The couple announced they were expecting in March. They reportedly met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings.

It comes after fellow Harry Potter star Rupert Grint also became a father, in 2020.

Snatch premiere
Fellow Harry Potter star Rupert Grint became a father in 2020 (Tim Ireland/PA)

The actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the wizarding franchise, welcomed a daughter with his partner Georgia Groome.

Radcliffe, whose other film roles include 2012 horror The Woman In Black and 2016 surreal comedy Swiss Army Man, divides his time between the UK and US, with Darke.

Michigan-born Darke is best known for her role in 2015 series Good Girl Revolt, and more recently appeared in Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Kill Your Darlings followed the early lives of some of the most prominent figures of the Beat Generation of poets and writers, including Jack Kerouac and William S Burroughs.

In the film Radcliffe played the acclaimed US poet Allen Ginsberg while Darke starred opposite him as Gwendolyn, who develops a crush on the writer without realising he is gay.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News