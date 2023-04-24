Gillian McKeith arrives as surprise I’m A Celebrity… South Africa contestant

National Television Awards 2011 – Arrivals – London

Gillian McKeith has arrived on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa as the latest contestant to compete on the reality TV show.

The arrival of the TV personality – who competed on the original I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010 – in camp for the all-stars spin-off show did not go down well with her fellow celebrities.

In the last few minutes of the first episode of this new series, Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrived saying they have a surprise announcement before leaving.

Shaun’s disdain for Gillian is a mood with a capital M ? #ImACeleb — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) April 24, 2023

McKeith, 63, was then seen emerging from the container after being brought in by several men carrying a box.

In a preview for Tuesday, Happy Mondays’ singer Shaun Ryder, who was known for his arguments with McKeith during his original run, could be heard saying: “I almost killed her.”

“Gillian arrived in a box, she should have stayed in the box,” he added.

At the end of the first episode of the new series on Monday, presenters McPartlin and Donnelly revealed that there would be no “King or Queen of the jungle”, but that contestants would instead be competing for the title of I’m A Celebrity… Legend.

The last series of the original format saw former England footballer Jill Scott become queen of the jungle.