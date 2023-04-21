Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Blink-182 replace Frank Ocean as headliners of Coachella’s second weekend

ShowbizPublished:

The band – Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker – shared the news online.

ravis Barker and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182
ravis Barker and Tom DeLonge of Blink-182

Blink-182 have confirmed they will headline Coachella after Frank Ocean pulled out.

The musician dropped out of his second headline performance at the music festival in Indio, California, due to a leg injury.

He suffered two fractures and a sprain to his left leg while on festival grounds in the lead-up to his first performance on Sunday April 16.

Pop-punk band Blink-182 – Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker – posted a new line-up poster for the festival featuring their name with the caption: “See you Sunday @coachella” and a series of balloon emojis.

Their hour-long set from 9.20pm will be followed by a yet-to-be-announced dance music act.

British producer Fred Again appeared to confirm he would be filling the slot alongside EDM artist Skrillex and fellow producer Four Tet, by reposting the line-up and writing: “OMG TBA.”

It comes after fans were left disappointed by Ocean’s first performance at the festival last weekend, to which the singer arrived around an hour late.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, a spokesperson said he had been “unable to perform the intended show” following his injury but had been “still intent on performing”.

A separate statement from Ocean promised fans that he would “see you soon”.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” the musician said.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News