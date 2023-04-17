Nikita Kuzmin reveals dream Strictly Come Dancing partner

Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita Kuzmin has revealed that Graham Norton is his dream Strictly Come Dancing celebrity partner.

The 25-year-old Ukrainian dancer has been a Strictly professional since 2021.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Monday, Kuzmin was asked by presenter Sally Nugent about his ideal Strictly partner, to which he replied: “Well, I just recently said that I would really wish to have Graham Norton.

Nikita Kuzmin and Ellie Simmonds during Strictly Come Dancing series 20 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“Just because I think it would be really good entertainment. I think it would be really interesting.

“I love his show, I can’t say how much I love his show, and I think it would be really good television.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay responded: “If he’s watching now, you might have booked him!”

Kuzmin then looked into the camera and directly addressed the 60-year-old Irish comedian and chat show host, saying: “Graham, come to me baby!”

Kuzmin has previously been partnered with Tilly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

The dancer, who is set to embark on the Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals live tour in May, also spoke candidly about suffering from type 1 diabetes, which he referred to as his “superpower”.

He said: “I’m very lucky that the Strictly crew always support me. They actually have a lovely thing which is called the Nikita box, which is a box full of chocolates and orange juice and all that lovely stuff.