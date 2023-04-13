Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing ‘medical complication’

ShowbizPublished:

The Oscar-winning actor was treated with ‘great care’ following the unspecified incident on Tuesday.

Jamie Foxx at the Just Mercy UK Special Screening – London
Jamie Foxx at the Just Mercy UK Special Screening – London

Jamie Foxx is recovering after experiencing a “medical complication”, his family has said.

The Oscar-winning actor, known for films including Django, Collateral and Ray, was treated with “great care” following the unspecified incident on Tuesday.

Sharing the news on social media, his daughter Corinne Foxx, said the family was grateful for fans’ support and asked for privacy.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Ms Foxx did not share any further details of what had occurred.

Representatives for the actor have been approached for comment.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News