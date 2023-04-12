Brett Goldstein: My mainstream success is like a post-death, pre-heaven dream

Brett Goldstein at the 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Brett Goldstein says he worries he “died a long time ago” and that his recent run of mainstream success has been a “post-death, pre-heaven dream”.

The British actor and comedian said he was “grateful” for all the opportunities given to him but there was still “so much” he wanted to explore in his career.

Goldstein stars in popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, which is currently airing its third season, alongside Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Nick Mohammed.

The UK based football-comedy has won multiple accolades at major US award shows including the Emmys, Screen Actors Guild awards, and Golden Globes.

Goldstein himself has earned widespread recognition for his portrayal as the surly, foul-mouthed Roy Kent, including a Critics’ Choice Television award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

He is also part of the writing team behind Jason Segel’s psychologist comedy Shrinking, which stars Harrison Ford, and has landed a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Hercules.

Speaking about his success to US publication Variety, Goldstein said: “I worry I died a long time ago, and this has all been like a post-death, pre-heaven dream.

“You just have to be grateful. Because this is it, right? I can’t undo it.”

During the interview Goldstein discussed his surprise at becoming a “sex symbol”, love of the Muppets and the importance of mental health.

“Touch wood, I have a lot more opportunities to do many of the things that I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” he said.

“All jokes aside, I don’t know how long the window is. And I do feel like there’s so much I want to get out.

“I’m fit and healthy and have these opportunities. Let’s f****** do them.”