Eurovision ‘postcards’ to feature locations from across Ukraine

The filmed “postcards” used to introduce each act to the Eurovision stage will this year feature locations from across Ukraine.

The short clips, which give the commentators the chance to highlight the competing country and its entrant, have been captured using drone technology and 360-degree cameras.

They will each feature a Ukrainian location alongside an equivalent in the UK and the participating country.

The Angel of the North is one of the UK locations featured (BBC/PA)

In each postcard, the three locations will be connected by the same theme, including parks, castles, street art, ports, colourful buildings, beaches, rivers and lakes.

Across the 37 postcards, 111 locations will be featured, from Independence Monument in Kyiv to the Angel of the North and Stonehenge in the UK.

Each postcard will also be set to music by Dmytro Shurov, a Ukrainian musician and composer based in Kyiv who has served as a judge on the country’s version of The X Factor.

TV production company Windfall Films worked in collaboration with Ukrainian film company 23/32 Films, who organised shoots and secured aerial filming permits for Ukraine.

Rachel Ashdown, BBC lead commissioner for Eurovision, said: “The creative concept for the postcards is much anticipated by fans every year.

“They are the perfect way to introduce each act to the combined 160 million people watching across the globe, and I can’t wait for audiences to see this year’s offering when they air in the semi finals and grand final.

An image of a road in Ukraine (BBC/PA)

“As well as the UK, Ukraine and participating countries being ‘united by music’, viewers will be surprised to see what else unites us too.”

Sarah Cherniavskyi, executive producer for 23/32 Films, says: “We are pleased to participate in this project and to show that shooting of every difficulty level is still possible in Ukraine.

“This year’s Eurovision, despite not happening in Ukraine due to Russian aggression, will have our country in its heart.”

All 37 countries have chosen their acts to compete in the contest, with Ukraine opting for Tvorchi’s song Heart Of Steel and the UK being represented by Mae Muller with I Wrote A Song.

Eurovision, which will take place at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, will hold its semi-finals on May 9 and 11.