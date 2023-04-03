Jesy Nelson announces release date for her next music project

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 – Day One – O2 Arena – London

Jesy Nelson has announced she is releasing a new single later this month.

The former Little Mix singer, 31, revealed the track, titled Bad Thing, will be released on April 14 in an Instagram post on Monday evening.

Alongside the news, she shared a black-and-white cover photo which sees her peering out from behind a wall dressed in a 70s-style outfit with a short-sleeved top, skirt, white socks, platform heels and headband.

After wiping her Instagram account of posts, she shared a video on Friday of her walking which focused on the white socks and platforms combination with the caption “It’s time”.

This will be the follow-up to her debut solo single Boyz featuring US rapper Nicki Minaj which was released in October 2021.

After the accompanying music video for the song was released, it prompted accusations of blackfishing, the practice of a non-black person trying to appear black.

She later addressed the accusations and said she never intended to cause offence and denied using fake tan.

Nelson was originally part of the girl band Little Mix alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, but left in 2020 after nine years, blaming the toll being in the group had taken on her mental health.

She said in October 2021 that she was not on speaking terms with her former bandmates, but added there was “no bad blood from my side”.

The remaining trio released a new album, Between Us, in 2021 to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation – which included hit tracks from their decade together and five new unreleased songs.

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in 2020 and the group continued as a trio (PA)

Last year, they embarked on their Confetti tour across the UK before going on hiatus to “recharge” and work on solo projects.

The band were formed on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.