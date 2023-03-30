Aimee Lou Wood and Luke Evans to present Olivier Awards as green carpet returns

Aimee Lou Wood

Famous faces including Aimee Lou Wood, Dita Von Teese and Luke Evans have been announced as presenters of the Olivier Awards 2023.

The green carpet, which last year was made from real grass, is making a return as the ceremony is hosted by Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Waddingham, 48, will perform an opening number, written by The Great British Bake Off Musical composer Pippa Cleary and featuring West End stars.

Bafta rising star nominee Wood – who starred opposite Bill Nighy in 2022’s Living and Netflix series Sex Education and is currently performing as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, burlesque dancer Von Teese and Dracula Untold actor Evans are not the only stars among the presenting line-up.

Irish singer Ronan Keating, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical composer Tim Minchin, Bridgerton actress Golda Rosheuvel, Kingsman: The Secret Service’s Mark Strong, comedian Eddie Izzard and House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock are also among those listed.

Silent Witness actress Liz Carr, who won the award for best actress in a supporting role at last year’s ceremony for her role in The Normal Heart, and multi-Olivier Award winner and choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne will also take to the stage to announce winners.

Oscar-nominated Irish actor Paul Mescal, who is up for best actor for his role in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire, is set to be among those walking the green carpet.

In the male category, the Normal People star will go up against David Tennant for Good, Tom Hollander for Patriots, Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird and Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky – who are all set to attend.

My Neighbour Totoro, a new stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s 1988 animated film, leads the pack on nine nominations.

Its lead, Mei Mac, is nominated for best actress. She faces competition from Killing Eve star Jodie Comer for Prima Facie, Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Janet McTeer for Phaedra, and Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green.