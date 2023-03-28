Car driven by Paul Walker in Fast & Furious 4 heads to auction

A Nissan Skyline GT-R made famous by its appearance in Fast & Furious 4 with the late Paul Walker behind the wheel is set to go under the hammer at auction next month.
Due to be auctioned off in a dedicated standalone online auction hosted by Bonhams on April 28, the R34 GT-R was specially customised by Daryl Alison of Kaizo Industries to Walker’s “personal specification”, according to Bonhams, and it is in this guise that it is currently offered.
Walker, who starred in a number of the Fast & Furious movies, died in November 2013 at the age of 40 following a collision in a Porsche Carrera GT.
Special features for the Nissan include a custom roll cage, a dashboard-mounted PC and custom OMP racing bucket seats which remain in Walker’s seat position to this day.
Underneath the bonnet sits a 2.6-litre twin-turbocharged engine which was given a Turbonetics intercooler for even better performance.
On the outside, the GT-R was given Volk Racing RE30 wheels and an upgraded Nismo NE-1 exhaust.
At Walker’s request, the car was also de-stickered, with many of the car’s vinyls and decorations removed leaving the Bayside Blue Skyline exterior colour unspoilt.
The GT-R was heavily featured in the Fast & Furious 4 movie, which premiered in 2009, with scenes seeing it tear through the streets of Los Angeles – though many of the action sequences were conducted with one of six “stunt” Skyline cars, with a body of one car mounted onto an off-road dune buggy to enable it to conduct extreme jumps.
The film star GT-R is being offered following long-term museum display and comes accompanied by a copy of the Universal Pictures rental contract. Bonhams says that an estimate is available “on request”.
The auction will go live on Friday, April 28 before closing a week later on Friday, May 5 and the GT-R can be viewed at Motorworld in Munich until April 26.