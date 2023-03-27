Review: Rocket Man lights up stage in Birmingham on Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

Sir Elton John on his tour. Photo: Ben Gibson

Sir Elton John is a man who needs no introduction, and on his tour isn't even accompanied by a support act.

But the global megastar can hold his own and dazzles on stage with just a piano.

Resorts World Arena in Birmingham was filled with multiple generations of people to see him perform on Sunday evening.

And from the first glimpse of Elton, the crowd roared into action as he appeared at the piano and began playing Bennie and the Jets.

Included in the first handful of songs were Tiny Dancer, Border Song and I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.

The screens were well utilised throughout the show, with dance routines accompanying several songs, as well as photos and various footage of people seemingly going about their lives, plus cartoons and artistic shots of the star himself performing.

There were also times when he interacted with the crowd, sharing anecdotes about his music and paying tribute to other artists.

The crowd really came to life during his performance of Rocket Man, when Elton got the chance to show how amazing his piano skills are.

Among other crowd pleasers were Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, I’m Still Standing and Crocodile Rock, by which point fans were on their feet dancing.

Your Song was beautifully stripped back and another highlight of the night.

There were also several costume changes. The first had glittering tails, followed by a sparkly red, black and white jacket and finally a pink and silver robe with his name emblazoned across the back.

His signature glasses completed the looks.

His band also deserve credit, and Elton introduced them one by one to the roar of fans.

The main part of the show, before an encore of three final songs, ended with a sea of gold coloured confetti showering over the crowd and completely covering the stage.

Fans were showered with gold coloured confetti during the gig in Birmingham

It was a night to remember for any Elton fan.

Just before he ended the show with a performance of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, he told the crowd it was his 21st performance in Birmingham and thanked everyone for their support over the years.

In return, his dedicated fans started singing happy birthday to him.

Elton turned 76 on Saturday, but the way he powered through a two-and-a-half hour set you wouldn’t think he’s ready for retirement just yet.

What an incredible showman and his voice still sounded great.

Finally, we saw him disappear into the back of the stage, and on the big screen he walked off into the distance down the famous yellow brick road.

It was indeed farewell – for now at least.

The legendary musician will be descending on the city again for three more shows at the Utilita Arena on June 8, 10 and 11.

Tickets are available via theticketfactory.com

Beginning in the USA in September 2018, the tour has seen Elton play more than 280 dates around the world.