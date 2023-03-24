Top Gear ‘should be learning from failures, not pausing the show’

On World at One:

+ The King's visit to France is cancelled after clashes on the streets of Paris.

+ Ofsted refuses to halt inspections. We'll hear from Sir Jon Coles, who runs 80 schools.

+ Perry McCarthy – AKA The Stig – on the taste for danger that's put Top Gear at risk: pic.twitter.com/FEA6pUJT9L

— The World at One (@BBCWorldatOne) March 24, 2023