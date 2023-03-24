Notification Settings

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth reveal divorce in ‘difficult decision’

ShowbizPublished:

The couple share one child together, Tennessee James Toth, born in 2012.

The 89th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth said they have taken the “difficult decision” to divorce after more than 10 years of marriage.

Legally Blonde actress Witherspoon, 47, has been married to talent agent Toth, 52, since 2011.

On her Instagram page on Friday, the couple wrote a statement saying: “We have some personal news to share…

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and extremely personal.

“We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time. Reese and Jim.”

The couple share one child together, Tennessee James Toth, born in 2012.

