Netflix’s You renewed for fifth and final season

Netflix’s psychological drama series You has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

The show has followed the life of Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, since 2018, as he dates women while contending with his dark impulses as a sociopathic obsessive stalker and serial killer.

His behaviour caught up with him after three seasons of You, when he faked his own death and moved out of California.

In season four, he took on a new identity as university English professor Jonathan Moore in London, and meets new love interest gallery manager Kate Galvin, played by Fresh Meat and Call The Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie.

EastEnders actresses Tilly Keeper and Amy-Leigh Hickman and Outlander and Downton Abbey actor Ed Speleers also appear in the latest series.

The end of the latest instalment sees Joe return to New York, using his original name, where in season one he met Guinevere Beck, played by Once Upon A Time actress Elizabeth Lail, and worked as a bookseller.

In season two and three Joe was based in California where The Haunting actress Victoria Pedretti played Love Quinn, his primary love interest, wife and mother of his child.

Based on the best-selling novel by Caroline Kepnes, the show aired on Lifetime in its first season before being taken on by Netflix.