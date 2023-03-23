Boy George and Culture Club to support Sir Rod Stewart’s UK summer tour

Rod Stewart

Boy George and Culture Club have been announced as the support act for Sir Rod Stewart’s UK summer tour.

It will kick off at Home Park Stadium in Plymouth on June 24 before heading to Northampton’s cinch Stadium and the Badminton Estate in Bristol, which is hosting a live event for the first time.

The UK summer dates, part of Sir Rod’s Global Hits Tour, will also see the 78-year-old revisit Seat Unique Riverside in Durham and Sewell Group Craven Park in Hull.

Boy George said he has been a fan of Sir Rod for decades (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It will culminate in two shows at Edinburgh Castle on July 6 and 7, which is Sir Rod’s first performance at the historic site in 13 years.

The singer-songwriter, who has had six number one hits in the UK charts including Baby Jane and Maggie May, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be sharing the stage with my dear old friend, Boy George.

“Let’s misbehave!”

Boy George, whose real name is George O’Dowd, said: “I’m a massive Rod Stewart fan. I have been since I was a teenager. I love his voice and he’s always been very charming to me.”

The 61-year-old singer added: “In 1974 when I was 13 years old I bunked in for free to see Rod Stewart and The Faces at Lewisham Odeon, so I love that I am now able to support him on tour.”

It comes days after it was announced Culture Club, best known for hits such as Do You Really Want To Hurt Me and Karma Chameleon, will pay founding band member Jon Moss £1.75 million following a court dispute.

The tour will see Sir Rod perform classic hits and fan favourites from across his impressive career.

He said: “My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world.

“I’m impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues – football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”