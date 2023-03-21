Notification Settings

Sarah Snook reveals pregnancy at Succession series four premiere

ShowbizPublished:

The Australian actress debuted her growing baby bump at the event in New York on Monday.

Sarah Snook at NY Premiere of HBO's "Succession" Season 4
Sarah Snook at NY Premiere of HBO’s “Succession” Season 4

Succession star Sarah Snook has revealed she is pregnant with her first child, after debuting a growing baby bump at the HBO show’s season four premiere.

The actress said she felt “great” about her impending motherhood but that she would not be taking guidance from her onscreen family.

Snook appeared at the event in New York on Monday alongside her co stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Brian Cox.

NY Premiere of HBO's "Succession" Season 4
The Australian actress debuted her growing baby bump at the event in New York on Monday (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The upcoming, and last, series of the highly anticipated HBO drama, which follows the dysfunctional Roy family as they fight for control over a media empire, is set for release on March 26.

At Monday’s premiere Snook displayed her bump in a black jumpsuit with a flowing silver cardigan, telling US outlet Extra that she had brought along “someone I have not met, but am intimate with”.

Asked if she had learned anything about being a parent from Succession, she said: “What not to do.”

NY Premiere of HBO's "Succession" Season 4
Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin attend the premiere of HBO’s Succession season four (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“I don’t think the Roy family are a paragon of family values, I don’t think we can really be looking to them for guidance.”

Snook later told Entertainment Tonight that the news was “exciting” adding: “I feel great.”

The Australian actress married comedian Dave Lawson in 2021.

NY Premiere of HBO's "Succession" Season 4
Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The final trailer for the fourth season of Succession was released earlier this month.

It is due to pick up after the Roy siblings’ failed coup and their father’s proposal to sell his global media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo to tech mogul Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

