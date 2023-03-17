Mae Muller’s Eurovision song soars up charts

Mae Muller

Mae Muller has kicked off her Eurovision campaign on a high note as her entry for the song contest soared up the singles chart after it was announced she would represent the UK.

The track, I Wrote A Song, has landed at number 30, making it the first UK Eurovision entry to debut within the top 40 in its first week since boy group Blue’s I Can in 2011, according to the Official Charts Company.

This also marks Muller’s first top 40 entry as a solo artist and her highest chart position as she previously peaked at number 32 with her track Better Days alongside Neiked and Polo G in 2021.

The 25-year-old singer will perform the song, which features tongue-in-cheek lyrics about a cheating ex-boyfriend and a propulsive dance beat, at the event in Liverpool in May.

I Wrote A Song was co-written with Brit Award-nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson, who has worked with acts including David Guetta and Joel Corry, and Karen Poole, who has been behind hits by Kylie Minogue and Lily Allen.

It was announced last Thursday that Muller had been selected to represent the UK at this year’s song contest, which she described as “honestly a dream”.

She was chosen by BBC bosses and global management company TaP Music, which has counted Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients.

TaP was behind selecting Sam Ryder as the UK entrant for the 2022 event, where he changed the country’s fortunes and came second behind Ukraine.

Elsewhere in the charts, Miley Cyrus secured the coveted chart double as her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, claimed the top spot after it was released last Friday.

Her hit track Flowers continued its domination of the singles chart as it scored a ninth week at number one.

This is the second time the US singer-songwriter, 30, has achieved the relatively rare chart double as her fourth studio album Bangerz and hit single Wrecking Ball both previously secured the top spot in the same week in 2013.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “Ever since she emerged as Hannah Montana in 2009, Miley Cyrus has consistently pushed boundaries.

“After smashing on to the music scene in her own right, she quickly set a new standard for herself, scoring a rare UK double top on the Official Singles and Official Albums Charts in 2013 with Wrecking Ball and Bangerz.