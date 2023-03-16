Ryan Tubridy to step down as Late Late Show host after 14 years

Ryan Tubridy

Ryan Tubridy is to step down from The Late Late Show on RTE television after 14 years as host.

Mr Tubridy said it was a “privilege to host the national institution” and that he would step down at the end of the current series.

“As I reflect on my time at the helm, I realise that we experienced extraordinary times as a country in that period.

“During the pandemic, particularly, the viewing figures bear testament to the fact that many families across Ireland tuned in as we tried to make sense of it all.

“In a time of massive disruption and fragmentation of media and fake news, trust matters and I hope The Late Late Show offered that over the years,” he said.

RTE director general Dee Forbes thanked Mr Tubridy for his “enormous commitment” to the programme.

“The Late Late Show is a TV phenomenon at home and abroad which continues to hold a special place in Irish life and Ryan can take enormous credit for that.

“He had big shoes to fill, but he has made the show his own over the past 14 years,” she said.

Mr Tubridy was also the host of the Late Late Toy Show which raised millions of euro for children’s charities across the island of Ireland.

He said: “I will especially miss the annual chaos of the Toy Show and while millions of viewers got to see the thousands of children who made it onto the live show, I saw lots more hopeful singers, messers, dancers and musicians at auditions throughout the country.

“Suffice to say, I am incredibly positive about, and hopeful for, the next generation and the contribution they will make to this country.”

He added: “I was often touched by the kind comments of viewers stopping me on the street or at the supermarket on a Saturday to say, ‘thank you’ or ‘well done’ for highlighting an issue that affected them, or their families, on the previous night’s show.”

Mr Tubridy will continue to present his radio show on weekday mornings.