Alison Hammond reportedly to replace Matt Lucas as Great British Bake Off host

Alison Hammond at EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London

Alison Hammond is reportedly set to become the new host of the Great British Bake Off.

The actress and This Morning presenter will step into the role to replace comedian Matt Lucas in the next series of the popular baking show, according to The Daily Mirror.

She will join fellow presenters Paul Hollywood, Dame Prue Leith and Noel Fielding.

The actress and This Morning presenter will step into the role to replace comedian Matt Lucas in the next series of the popular baking show (Ian West/PA)

Hammond is known for her larger-than-life personality and interviewing style, having been a presenter on ITV’s This Morning since 2002.

Prior to the role she competed in the third series of Big Brother, and has since gone one to appear in multiple reality shows including I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip, Strictly Come Dancing, and Celebrity Masterchef.

More recently she appeared alongside actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas.

Lucas announced his departure from the popular baking show in December (Channel 4/PA)

Hammond also appeared on an episode of celebrity Bake Off, in which she momentarily became confused about the whereabouts of her oven door.

Lucas announced his departure from the show in December, explaining he was leaving as he could no longer commit to the programme’s schedule alongside his other projects.

The 49-year-old comedian had hosted GBBO with Fielding for three series, describing it as a “delicious experience”.

Alison Hammond as new 'Bake Off' host is the perfect booking. What a great choice. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 16, 2023

Following Bake Off’s move to Channel 4 from the BBC in 2017, Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over as presenters from Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Toksvig announced her departure from the show in 2020 and was later replaced by Lucas.