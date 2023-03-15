Notification Settings

Georgia May Jagger and Son Heung-min star in new Burberry images

Published:

They join other famous ambassadors for the brand including England footballer Raheem Sterling and actress Vanessa Redgrave.

Georgia May Jagger (L) and Son Heung-min

Model Georgia May Jagger and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Son Heung-min have appeared in the latest campaign images for fashion brand Burberry.

Jagger, daughter of The Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall – appears in a black and white photograph, wearing one of Burberry’s classic pieces, a trench coat.

Model Georgia May Jagger features in the new Burberry campaign (Burberry/Tyrone Lebon/PA)

South Korean footballer Son is pictured in the back of a London bus, wearing a simple black jacket and a shirt with Burberry’s signature nova check print.

Tottenham Hotspur footballer Son Heung-min (Burberry/Tyrone Lebon/PA)

Son was first announced as an ambassador for the brand in June 2022, and is part of a growing trend of fashion houses collaborating with footballers.

Last year, Manchester City player Jack Grealish was announced as the new face of Gucci, and Paris Saint-Germain player Kylian Mbappe has been working with Dior since 2021.

Jagger and Son feature in the campaign – shot by film director Tyrone Lebon – along with pictures of a corgi and a rosebush.

A corgi also features in the Burberry campaign (Burberry/Tyrone Lebon/PA)

It comes as part of creative director Daniel Lee’s new tenure at the British brand.

Bradford-born Lee took over from Italian designer Riccardo Tisci last September, and presented his first collection at London Fashion Week in February.

A model on the catwalk for Burberry’s AW23 collection (Jeff Moore/PA)

The clothes were a move away from the designs Tisci favoured, with Lee presenting a more punk-inspired aesthetic.

The new images are part of an ongoing campaign Lee debuted in early February, just before showing the autumn/winter 2023 collection.

Famous faces in the campaign included England footballer Raheem Sterling, Mercury Prize-winning musician Skepta and English actress Dame Vanessa Redgrave.

The new images of Jagger and Son are being called “a continuation of Daniel Lee’s creative expression of Burberry”.

Throughout all the advertising – and the accompanying video – there is an emphasis on classic British iconography.

London landmarks such as the Big Ben clock tower in Westminster and Tower Bridge feature, and the addition of a corgi and roses adds to the British feel.

