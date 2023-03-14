Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Neighbours stars heading to Birmingham this week

By Eleanor LawsonShowbizPublished:

Iconic cast members from long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours are coming to Birmingham for a special event this week.

Neighbours The Celebration Tour is heading to Birmingham's Symphony Hall this week
Neighbours The Celebration Tour is heading to Birmingham's Symphony Hall this week

Some of Ramsay Street's most familiar faces are hitting the road for the Neighbours: The Celebration Tour, which will stop off at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on Thursday.

The audience will join Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne (Karl and Susan Kennedy), Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), Annie Jones (Jane Harris) and April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) as they share never before heard stories, look back at footage from across the years and answer questions in discussion with a live host.

It comes after the soap was controversially axed in 2022 after running for 37 years, with Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reprising their roles as Charlene and Scott for the show's final episode.

However, the show was saved just months after it came to an end by Amazon Freevee.

Tickets for Neighbours: The Celebration Tour range from £33 to £66. For more information go to bmusic.co.uk/events/neighbours-the-farewell-tour or call 0121 2896343.

Showbiz
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News