Malala Yousafzai arrives for Oscars draped in silver sequins

I am so proud to be part of the Oscar-nominated short documentary STRANGER AT THE GATE, a story of compassion and kindness that will leave you feeling inspired.

Watch it now on the @NewYorker: https://t.co/y96kCEmJpc pic.twitter.com/pqo0IHwcvU

— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) February 21, 2023