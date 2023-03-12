Hollywood stars begin to arrive for 95th annual Academy Awards

Brendan Fraser at 95th Academy Awards – Arrivals

Hollywood heavyweights have begun to descend on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

The biggest event in the showbusiness calendar sees Irish talent well represented this year, but up against stiff competition.

Nominees Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis were among those arriving early to be greeted on the carpet which, in a departure from previous years, is the colour of champagne.

Jamie Lee Curtis (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cast members from last year’s best picture winner Coda – Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur – were reunited on the carpet, and were joined by veteran actor James Hong.

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai was also pictured arriving for the event, dressed in a shimmering silver gown.

The Banshees Of Inisherin has become the most Oscar-nominated Irish film ever, clocking up nine nominations ahead of Sunday’s show.

The film’s four main stars – Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan – have all received nods for acting awards.

Coda stars Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin (John Locher/AP)

But it faces strong challenges in all major categories – including the coveted best picture – by awards season juggernaut Everything Everywhere All At Once, which leads the field with 11 nominations.

The sci-fi epic, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, recently swept top prizes at the Film Independent Spirit Awards and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, marking it out as a clear frontrunner at the Oscars.

Its stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are both hotly tipped for their respective categories of best actress and best supporting actor, respectively.

Yeoh takes on Cate Blanchett for best actress, as well as Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas and Andrea Riseborough.

Malala Yousafzai arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Quan, who has scooped the best supporting actor at most other major awards shows this year, goes head to head with Gleeson and Keoghan.

Farrell is joined in the category for best actor by Elvis’ Austin Butler and The Whale star Brendan Fraser for best leading actor, as well as veteran British actor Bill Nighy for Living, and Irish actor Paul Mescal for coming-of-age drama Aftersun.

In the best picture category, All Quiet On The Western Front is up alongside The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Other contenders include blockbuster sequels Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way Of Water, as well as Tar, Elvis, Women Talking, and Triangle Of Sadness.

US comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th annual ceremony, which is due to begin on Sunday at midnight UK time .

Lady Gaga is reportedly set to join fellow pop titan Rihanna in the performing line-up, after organisers previously said she would be unable to do so due to scheduling clashes.