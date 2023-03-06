Jonathan Ross joins Classic FM to host Saturday movie music show

Jonathan Ross

Presenter Jonathan Ross has joined Classic FM to host a blockbuster film music programme.

The 62-year-old talk show host will present Saturday Night At The Movies from 7pm to 9pm from this weekend.

Ross said: “My love of films has been well documented, but my love of film scores is an even greater passion and I’m very much looking forward to sharing that with the listeners.

“If you love film scores and want to revisit the classics, as well as have me share a few of the more obscure delights from my vast collection, then I hope you’ll make it a date to join me at the movies on Classic FM every Saturday evening.”

We’re thrilled to welcome Jonathan Ross to Classic FM!@wossy is a huge fan of film scores and the big screen and will be presenting Saturday Night at the Movies, our weekly look at all things movie music. Join Jonathan at 7pm every Saturday! pic.twitter.com/UByn68u9hf — Classic FM (@ClassicFM) March 6, 2023

His first programme will be an Oscars special as the 95th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday.

It will feature this year’s music nominees – which include All Quiet on the Western Front and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – as well as notable winners of the past.

The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer judge will continue to present The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturdays.

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “He is, of course, an acclaimed and popular broadcaster, but it’s his passion and knowledge of a huge array of films, and the music that threads through them, that make him the perfect host every Saturday evening.

After 7 years of presenting Saturday Night at the Movies on Classic FM and sharing the best movie music with you, tomorrow’s show will be my last one. Thank you to all our listeners who’ve helped to make the show such a joy to work on. pic.twitter.com/M1f8T0MI1Q — Andrew Collins (@AndrewCollins) March 3, 2023

“Jonathan is a true fan; and I know our current listeners, and anyone tuning in for the first time, will love joining him to enjoy iconic music alongside his insight into great films and their soundtracks.”

Film critic Andrew Collins, who wrote BBC comedy series Not Going Out with comedian Lee Mack, previously presented the Saturday night music programme for seven years and announced his departure last week on Twitter.

He wrote: “Thank you to all our listeners who’ve helped to make the show such a joy to work on.”