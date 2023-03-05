Keanu Reeves says he ‘always’ wanted to play Wolverine

Keanu Reeves

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has said he never regretted turning down a role but admitted “I did always want to play Wolverine” in the superhero franchise.

Hugh Jackman, 54, has played the Marvel character in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016 and was last seen as the comic book character in standalone movie Logan in 2017.

He will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film alongside Ryan Reynolds in the title role as the foul-mouthed anti-hero following the success of the first two films.

Hugh Jackman arriving for the UK premiere of The Wolverine (Ian West/PA)

Taking part in a reddit AMA, Reeves was asked if there has ever been a role in his career that he regretted turning down. He replied: “No… but I did always want to play Wolverine.”

Reeves is no stranger to superhero films, leading the 2005 DC adaptation Constantine, which is a role he said he would like to reprise in an upcoming sequel.

When asked if he had spoken to head of DC Studios James Gunn in relation to Constantine 2, with the fan adding “hope we get to see it”, Reeves said: “Yes and me too.”

The John Wick star, 58, also revealed his favourite memory working on 1991 hit film Point Break was working with the late American actor Patrick Swayze.

“He was a gentleman and a total pro, a movie star, an inspiration,” Reeves said.

Keanu Reeves attending a gala screening of John Wick: Chapter 2 in London (Ian West/PA)

Reeves also revealed he had never stolen anything from a film set, but was in possession of “the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave me”.

Speaking of the latest instalment of John Wick, he said the film was the “most challenging to shoot” but “it has the most action, gloriously”.

When asked what director, actor or actress he would like to work with in the future, Reeves said: “Let’s go with David Fincher today.”

The Hollywood actor also had a great response when asked, ‘What is your favourite film that you’ve worked on?’.

He wrote: “Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! F***, aaaaaahhhhhhhhh…I’ve been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life.

“I can’t pick just one. But here are a few – River’s Edge, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Matrix trilogy, The Devil’s Advocate, A Scanner Darkly, My Own Private Idaho, Point Break, John Wick.”

Patrick Swayze starred in Point Break alongside Keanu Reeves (Joel Ryan/PA)

Reeves recounted his favourite experience with late co-star River Phoenix while filming 1992 drama My Own Private Idaho.

He said: “I had a scene with River Phoenix and he was sitting on the back of a motorcycle that I was driving while we were filming.

“It wasn’t extracurricular, but we went off the beaten path a bit and came back and no helmets. Just two friends playing. It was a really good day.”