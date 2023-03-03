Ken Bruce to present final BBC Radio 2 show after more than three decades

Ken Bruce leaving BBC Radio 2

Veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce is due to present his final show on BBC Radio 2 after more than three decades.

The Scottish presenter’s final mid-morning programme will air from 9.30am to midday on Friday.

Bruce, 72, first joined the corporation in 1977 in his 30s as a BBC Radio Scotland presenter, going on to present several different programmes.

His first regular slot on Radio 2 was the Saturday Late Show in 1984, and the following year he fronted the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, taking over from Sir Terry Wogan.

Bruce later moved to mid-mornings in 1986 and after a brief stint on late nights and early mornings, returned to mid-mornings in January 1992.

The presenter will be moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

Prior to his departure, Bruce said that he would “always be proud” of his association with the BBC and Radio 2, but that he wanted to continue his career “in a slightly different way in the next few years”.

But he revealed that he was “surprised and a little disappointed” to learn that his final show had been brought forward to Friday by the BBC.

“I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!” he tweeted.

He later told the Daily Mail newspaper that he “wasn’t given any real reason that I understood” by the BBC for the decision to move his final programme.

In response to his comments, a Radio 2 spokesperson said: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March.

“Returning to Wogan House for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break.

“We wish Ken all the best for the future.”

Bruce’s slot is due to be taken over by TV presenter Vernon Kay in May, on a date yet to be announced.