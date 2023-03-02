Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts among stars celebrating World Book Day

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts are among the famous faces who have got into the World Book Day spirit by dressing up as beloved children’s book characters.

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh, comedian David Walliams and Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan also got involved in the annual event by sharing images on social media of their children’s costumes for the big day.

The initiative aims to get children and young people reading for pleasure by offering them £1 book vouchers and encouraging them to dress up as a book character for the day.

Holden donned Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz’s classic blue and white chequered dress and pigtail look for the occasion.

Her fellow Heart radio presenters Roberts and Jamie Theakston joined in as they dressed as the lion and the tin man.

Britain’s Got Talent presenter Holden shared a clip of them all together on Instagram and wrote: “I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore, #worldbookday #wizardofoz @thisisheart.”

Walsh admitted she did not have much time to prepare her sons’ costumes as the day had crept up on her again but added that their school’s sustainable approach meant she could work with what they had at home.

Bobby went in a suit as the Accidental Secret Agent, by Tom McLaughlin, and Cole opted for Cops And Robbers by Janet and Allan Ahlberg.

Flanagan also posted a photo of her three children, who she shares with professional footballer Scott Sinclair, dressed as Wednesday Addams, Spider-Man and Stick Man from the animated film of the same name.

Walliams, who has written a number of children’s books, shared a video message saying: “I love World Book Day, we actually didn’t have it when I was a child in the early 1900s.

“But what I love about is that it’s all about reading for pleasure and finding the books that you enjoy and really want to read.”

He posted a series of photos of his son dressed as a spaceman in honour of the title character in Walliams’ children’s book Spaceboy.