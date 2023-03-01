Glitterball jellyfish coming to Liverpool as part of Eurovision preparations

Eurovision 2023

An underwater sea disco with a glitterball jellyfish will be among the events taking place as Liverpool gets ready to welcome Eurovision.

Organisers have revealed plans for a two-week cultural festival in the city in the lead-up to the Eurovision Song Contest in May.

EuroFest will see collaborations between artists in the UK and Ukraine, which won last year’s competition.

The commissions include The Blue and Yellow Submarine Parade by The Kazimier – described as an outdoor, underwater sea disco – which will make its way through the city and involve hundreds of performers, music and a huge glitterball jellyfish.

Martin Green, managing director of BBC Eurovision 2023, said: “These commissions perfectly sum up this year’s contest with music, storytelling and of course the best of British and Ukrainian culture at their heart.

“I cannot wait to see them all come to life this May, especially the glitterball jellyfish!”

The festival, inspired by the contest slogan United by Music, will see parties held simultaneously in Liverpool and Kyiv and streamed across the world for Rave Ukraine.

It will also include English National Opera does Eurovision, bringing two very different musical worlds together for an outdoor performance, and Izyum to Liverpool, which will see Liverpool Cathedral transformed into a train carriage replicating the journey from Ukraine to Poland, by artist Katya Buchatska.

Twenty other projects have been commissioned to run from May 1 to 14, with details still to be announced.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: “The planned projects are joyful, hopeful, ambitious and moving – as you would expect from the unique circumstances in which we are hosting this event.

“Once again, Liverpool is using its incredible creative credentials to tell a story, and in doing so, engage a wide audience in a narrative that impacts us all.

Turin mayor Stefano Lo Russo officially passes Eurovision over to his Liverpool counterpart Joanne Anderson (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I am particularly proud that we are able to provide a platform for so many brilliant Ukrainian artists and musicians and that our local cultural sector has welcomed them with such warmth and spirit.

“I can’t wait until we can reveal all of the details so that everyone can start planning their EuroFest trip!”

Liverpool was selected to host Eurovision on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

Eurovision minister Stuart Andrew said: “The Eurovision Song Contest will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our shared love of music and the cultural programme in Liverpool is filled with brilliant entertainment.