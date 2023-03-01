Florence Pugh duets with brother in music video filmed in family restaurant

Florence Pugh

Hollywood star Florence Pugh has performed on her brother’s latest single, featuring in the music video which was shot at their father’s restaurant in Oxford.

The Academy Award-nominated actress, 27, is seen duetting to Midnight with her brother Toby Sebastian in the video which sees the pair on stage together at Kazbar, owned by their father Clinton Pugh.

Wearing an electric red two-piece suit paired with a red lipstick, Pugh alongside her brother – who played Trystane Martell in Game Of Thrones – sing a story of blossoming love on the dancefloor.

The video, starring Virginia Del Sol and Josh Taylor and directed by Mike Palmer, features a special credit to their father Clinton at the end.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sebastian said they had “a lot of fun with this one”, adding that he hoped his fans enjoyed the new music.

He previously said of the collaboration: “We’ve always grown up collaborating as a family, which is kind of the beauty of this song.

“When I was writing the song, I was literally walking out the door to go and do the final edit and my mum was like, ‘Floss, why don’t you sing some backing vocals?’, so we jumped in the car and with no rehearsal and about 20 minutes of studio time, and Florence added her magic to the track.

“We had so much fun filming in our family restaurant, a place that my sisters and I all grew up in. The restaurant has an amazing vibe so we knew it would be the perfect setting for the music video.