Tommy Fury dedicates boxing victory to baby daughter and partner Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury has dedicated his win against Jake Paul to his baby daughter and Love Island sweetheart Molly-Mae Hague.

The 23-year-old Love Island star and professional boxer was crowned victorious after fighting YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Paul, 26, in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

Following the fight, Fury said: “I want to dedicate this fight to my new baby girl Bambi at home and my Mrs, I love you.”

As Fury prepared for his ring walk ahead of the fight, he wore a white boxing robe adorned with his daughter’s name.

Fury, who is the younger brother of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, welcomed his first child with his reality star partner Hague last month.

As he walked out to the boxing ring, Fury was seen lifting the embroidered area of his robe to his face and kissing his daughter’s name, which was surrounded by diamante blue butterflies.

Fury met 23-year-old social media influencer Hague on the fifth series of hit ITV2 dating show Love Island.

Fury’s brother Tyson and father John were both in attendance during the fight at the Diriyah Arena.

The white hoodies worn by Fury’s team, including his father, featured logos belonging to a variety of sponsors including Hague’s fake tan brand, Filter By Molly-Mae.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ahead of the eight-round fight, Hague – who did not travel to Saudi Arabia for the event – posted on her Instagram story wishing Fury luck.

Alongside a screen shot of a video call with Fury, Hague, who could be seen holding her daughter, wrote: “Calls with dadda.

“Tonight is YOUR night. Get the job done and get home my boy.