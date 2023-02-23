End of BBC music programmes ‘devastating’ for niche genres, MSPs warned

A classical orchestra

The loss of certain music programmes on BBC Radio Scotland will be “devastating” for three niche genres, MSPs have been told.

Changes to the broadcaster’s schedule are expected to end three programmes: Classics Unwrapped, Jazz Nights and the bagpiping show Pipeline.

Holyrood’s Culture Committee on Thursday heard evidence from cultural figures connected to the relevant genres about the impact of the BBC’s digital-first agenda.

Simon McKerrell, a professor of media and music at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “On the impact on the three niche genres – it’s devastating.

“The pipeline of talent is going to simply disappear if the BBC is going to be rescinding on broadcasting live sessions for jazz, traditional piping and classical musicians.”

Finlay MacDonald of the National Piping Centre said his genre is currently more popular than it has ever been.

He said: “The Pipeline show in particular has been at the heart of that growth over the last 60 years.”

Every piper playing at the top level developed their career through live broadcasts, he said.

Professor Tommy Smith, head of jazz at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and a saxophonist, said: “The BBC can easily afford this.

Evidence to Scottish Parliament Committee 23rd Feb 2023 https://t.co/tzVcY4ecCh — Simon McKerrell (@piper_simon) February 22, 2023

“So why they choose to completely eradicate these three genres without skimming some of the other programmes which cost 1,000 times more, I just don’t see where the ideology comes from.”

Petitions have been launched to save the programmes and figures such as violinist Nicola Benedetti have spoken out against the change.

In an email to the committee, the BBC said pipe music will still be played on the same timeslot as Pipeline and it will continue to cover events like the World Pipe Band Championships.

The broadcaster also said it will ensure classical music is part of its schedule every week.

New jazz artists can be featured on the Afternoon Show, it said.