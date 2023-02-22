Sir Paul McCartney to feature on The Rolling Stones’ upcoming album

Sir Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney will appear on The Rolling Stones’ upcoming album, bringing together two of the biggest bands in British musical history.

The former Beatle, 80, has provided a bass part to one of the tracks that is expected to feature on their upcoming studio album, which remains untitled.

A spokesman for the Stones said reports Sir Ringo Starr also featured were untrue and that Sir Paul had found himself in a nearby recording studio while Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were mixing the record.

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performing at BST Hyde Park last year (Suzan Moore/PA)

The album, due to be released later this year, will feature the late Charlie Watts on around half its songs, with current drummer Steve Jordan on the others, the PA news agency understands.

Jordan has toured as a regular member of the band since the death of long-standing drummer Watts in August 2021.

US publication Variety previously reported Sir Paul had recorded for a forthcoming Stones project “helmed by 2021 Grammy producer of the year Andrew Watt” during sessions in Los Angeles.

Although the Beatles and Stones were portrayed as rivals during the 60s and 70s, members have collaborated over the years.

During the Stones’ Rock and Roll Circus show in 1968, John Lennon made an appearance as part of a supergroup dubbed The Dirty Mac while Brian Jones played on the Beatles track You Know My Name (Look Up The Number).

The Beatles, featuring Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison (PA)

The Stones also scored an early hit with I Wanna Be Your Man – a song written by Sir Paul and John Lennon, and later also recorded by The Beatles.

This past summer the Stones – Sir Mick and guitarists Richards and Ronnie Wood – travelled through Europe for their 60th anniversary tour.