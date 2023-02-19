Notification Settings

UK enjoys early Bafta success for achievement behind the camera

Published:

The winners so far include professional triathlete turned screenwriter Lesley Paterson.

Bafta statues being polished

UK success at the Bafta film awards has so far been confined to categories celebrating achievement behind the camera.

Lesley Paterson, former Scottish professional triathlete turned screenwriter, picked up best adapted screenplay for All Quiet On The Western Front, together with her collaborators Edward Berger and Ian Stokell.

James Friend collected the award for best cinematography, also for All Quiet on the Western Front, in the process denying fellow countryman Sir Roger Deakins a chance of winning a record-breaking sixth Bafta for his work on Empire of Light.

Martin McDonagh, who has joint British-Irish nationality, picked up best original screenplay for The Banshees Of Inisherin.

McDonagh is one of the nominees for best director.

The Banshees Of Inisherin looks set to be one of the big winners of the night, with two of its Irish stars, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, receiving the awards for best supporting actress and supporting actor respectively.

In the British-only categories, Charlotte Wells won the award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer, for her film Aftersun.

