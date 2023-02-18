Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell among stars out in London ahead of Bafta awards

British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Nominees Party – London

Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal were among the star-studded crowd at the Bafta nominees’ party ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

The event, which took place at the National Gallery in London’s Trafalgar Square, kicked off the weekend of celebrations – with guests treated to music by DJ Becky Tong whilst surrounded by some of the world’s most classic paintings.

Farrell, who could take home his first Bafta on Sunday after being nominated in the best actor in a leading role category for his performance in black comedy-drama The Banshees Of Inisherin, wore a navy blue suit and a black T-shirt for the night.

Colin Farrell (Ian West/PA)

Fellow Irish actor Mescal, who is also in contention for best actor for his role in Aftersun, dressed in a black flared-trouser suit with a white open-necked shirt.

They will face competition from Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Bill Nighy for Living, Austin Butler for Elvis and Daryl McCormack for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

Paul Mescal (Ian West/PA)

US actor Butler and Irish actor McCormack were also both in attendance at the nominee party.

Yeoh, who is nominated for best actress for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, donned a slightly sheer, black and white dress with purple accents for the event.

Naomi Ackie (Ian West/PA)

Her co-star Ke Huy Quan was also pictured at the nominee party as well Eddie Redmayne, with both actors up for the supporting actor award.

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett represented the supporting actress nominees at the event dressed in a cream three-piece suit with gold heart-shaped buttons.

Angela Bassett (Ian West/PA)

Rising star nominees Naomi Ackie and Sheila Atim were also in attendance, as well as Bafta hosts Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond.

Elsewhere in London, famous faces including singer Lily Allen, and actress Minnie Driver attended the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party.

Lily Allen (Suzan Moore/PA)

Allen was spotted arriving at the event in a blue top and trousers co-ord, while Driver wore a black dress with a black blazer over her shoulders.

Nip/Tuck actress Joely Richardson and Servant star Nell Tiger Free were also among the attendees.