Florence Pugh says she is excited to work with the stars of ‘young Hollywood’

Florence Pugh says she's grateful to work with the “young Hollywood” of today on ‘Dune: Part Two.’

“Timmy [Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler]—they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors. They’re sparkly people.” https://t.co/7Ep0YiKvjl

— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 15, 2023