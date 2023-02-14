Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Julian Sands searches still hampered by conditions one month since disappearance

ShowbizPublished:

Sands was first reported missing in the Mount Baldy region on January 13, after he failed to return from a hike.

Julian Sands
Julian Sands

Authorities say searches for Julian Sands are still being hampered by cloud and “unsafe ground conditions” exactly one month on from the British actor’s disappearance.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department said it would continue efforts “contingent upon conditions” in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains, in southern California.

Sands was first reported missing in the region on January 13, after he failed to return from a hike.

Numerous searches have since taken place on foot and by air, with both state and federal agencies using special technology to help pinpoint a more accurate location to focus their efforts.

GREAT British Film Reception – Los Angeles
Sands was first reported missing in the Mount Baldy region on January 13, after he failed to return from a hike (Ian West/PA)

Last week the sheriff’s department said it remained “hopeful” of finding the actor, but admitted that the outcome of the searches may now “not be what we would like”.

In an update shared with the PA news agency on Monday, a spokesperson said: “Search efforts were not possible over the weekend, due to cloud cover in the area and continued unsafe ground conditions.

“At this time, we have no new information on the search for Mr Sands.

“We will continue to search, contingent upon conditions in the Mt Baldy area. There is nothing further at this time.”

Two weeks ago, Sands’ hiking partner and friend Kevin Ryan told PA it was obvious “something has gone wrong” but that the actor’s advanced experience and skill would “hopefully” see his safe return.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News