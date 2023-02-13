Stacey Solomon reveals the name of her newborn daughter

ITV Palooza 2019 – London

Stacey Solomon has revealed her new baby girl is named Belle as she shared more photos of her fifth child.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old singer and TV presenter announced she and her husband, actor Joe Swash, 41, had welcomed another daughter.

Solomon also shares three-year-old son Rex and daughter one-year-old Rose with Swash and has sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships.

Alongside pictures of her latest arrival wrapped in a white cloth shared on Instagram, the TV star wrote: “Belle. Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl.

“Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world…

“And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always.”

Friends and famous faces sent the couple messages of support with This Morning’s Holly Willoughby writing “Awww beautiful” while Love Island star Zara McDermott said: “My favourite name for a little girl. it’s so stunning and suits her perfectly.”

Solomon previously revealed that the baby girl had been born at their home in Essex, which they have named Pickle Cottage.

She added in the announcement post: “You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.

“We can’t believe your here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

Alongside the post was an image of the newborn with the hand of each member of the family touching the blanket she was wrapped in.

It also featured a picture of Solomon lying down with the baby on her chest and another showed Solomon and Swash smiling down at their newborn with their foreheads pressed together.

The TV presenter announced the pregnancy on Instagram in December last year, writing: “So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon & back bub @realjoeswashy.”

The couple met during filming for the 10th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which Solomon won.