Paramore on track for first UK number one album in almost a decade

Radio 1 Big Weekend – Londonderry

Paramore are on track to secure their first UK number one album in almost a decade with This Is Why, according to the Official Charts Company.

The American pop-punk band, consisting of Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro, have twice previously reached the top spot on the official album chart with Brand New Eyes in 2009 and Paramore in 2013.

Ahead of the official album charts announcement on Friday, Paramore are currently out selling their competition, You Me At Six, by more than 2:1, according to the Official Charts Company.

Paramore (Niall Carson/PA)

Holding on to the number two spot at the midweek point, rock band You Me At Six, hailing from Weybridge in Surrey, are on track to earn their seventh entry into the top 10 with Truth Decay.

Meanwhile, the rock trend continues as The Rolling Stones’ recently released greatest hits album GRRR! Live is headed for number six.

Elsewhere on the album chart, the impact of Saturday’s Brit awards is making itself known with album of the year winner Harry Styles’ Harry’s House edging up to number three.

While winner of best British group and best new artist Wet Leg’s eponymous album has re-entered the top 40, currently at number 33.

Both albums originally debuted at number one.

The Official Chart Company’s midweek update also see’s The Highlights by The Weeknd at number four and Taylor Swift’s Midnights currently at number five.

You Me At Six (Ian West/PA)

After recently re-issuing their first two albums on vinyl, Scottish rock band Mogwai are looking to claim their highest ever positions on the chart.

Their debut album, Mogwai Young Team, which was originally released in 1997, is currently sitting just outside the top 10 at number 12, while their 1999 release Come On Die Young is comfortably within the top 40 at number 24.

Also on course to secure a new peak position is new wave band Tubeway Army, whose 1978 self-titled debut is headed for a number 13 re-entry, having previously peaked at number 14 in the year following its release.