ITV sees Brits audience grow as Harry Styles scoops four awards

More than three million viewers tuned into the Brits this year, according to overnight figures.

ITV said 3.3 million viewers on average watched the programme, which ran from 8.30pm to 10.45pm on Saturday, and was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan at the O2 arena in London.

The numbers of viewers who saw Harry Styles collect four awards, including the coveted artist of the year, peaked at 3.9 million.

Last year, when Adele took home three awards and Gilligan also hosted, an average of 3.2 million, with a peak of 3.5 million, tuned into the show according to overnight figures.

Highlights of the show, which returned to a Saturday night slot from midweek, included Sam Smith performing a risque rendition of their hit single Unholy plus performances by Styles, Lizzo, who wore a pink fluffy outfit, Wet Leg, Stormzy, David Guetta and Lewis Capaldi.

Indie rockers Wet Leg followed up on their success at the Grammys last week, where they won two prizes, by claiming the gongs for best new artist and best group.

The band, comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, are due to head out on tour as Styles’ opening act in the coming months.

Beyonce picked up two wins at the awards – for best international artist and best international song for Break My Soul.

The 41-year-old, pop superstar was not present but in a video message said: “Thank you so much for this incredible recognition” before thanking her British fans.

She added that “the renaissance begins” in reference to her first world tour in seven years which kicks off on May 10 in Stockholm and also sees dates in the UK.

Gilligan apologised for “technical difficulties” during the event before viewers were shown archive footage of Adele performing at last year’s ceremony.

This year also saw the return of the Brits after-party which was held at the Nobu Hotel in London.

It was attended by Amy Love and Georgia South from the heavy rock duo Nova Twins, rapper Bugzy Malone, singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, presenter Clara Amfo and singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding.